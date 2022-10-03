Coming off a Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots are in a challenging spot. Not only are they 1-3 and in last place in their division, they are also facing an uncertain quarterback situation.

Nonetheless, they are still favored to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 5. The Patriots are 2.5-point home favorites over the Lions on Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under has been set at 47 points.

Playing on the road obviously impacts the line as well, but the Lions themselves have had an odd season so far. While Detroit has a potent offense, leading the league with 35.0 points scored per game, the team’s defense is giving up a league-high 35.3 points per contest. As a result, the team is 1-3 as well.

Given that, the Patriots open the week favorites to win — even though their QB situation is up in the air. Starter Mac Jones is nursing an ankle injury and far from guaranteed to play this week, while his backup Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion against the Packers. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe finished the game in his place, and as of right now is the only healthy quarterback on New England’s roster.

The circumstances this week will be much more favorable should Zappe be asked to start. However, time will tell who will eventually lead the team and how it will impact the odds over the course of the week.