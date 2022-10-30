Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Go inside the Patriots’ pregame huddle versus the Jets By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Oct 30, 2022, 1:03pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Go inside the Patriots’ pregame huddle versus the Jets Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email For this circle.@McCourtyTwins | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/fQXWpEc69U— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 30, 2022 Need to get fired up for the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets? Look no further than Devin McCourty addressing the defensive backs ahead of the game. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
