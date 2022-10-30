Watch: Robert Kraft’s Foundation for Combatting Antisemitism runs ad during Patriots-Jets

The first quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets saw an ad by Robert Kraft and his Foundation for Combatting Antisemitism rallying Americans to #StandUptoJewishHate.

“We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country,” Kraft said in a statement.

“I have committed tremendous resources toward this effort and am vowing to do more. I encourage others to join in these efforts. My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate.”

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 to address the rising numbers of hate directed at Jews in the United States.