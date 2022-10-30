 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 22 : 17 Jets

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson pays homage to ‘Friday Night Lights’ after win over Jets

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the podium after his team’s win over the New York Jets representing his favorite movie, Friday Night Lights. He took the stage wearing the jersey of one of the film’s main protagonists, running back Boobie Miles.

“I love the movie, that’s my favorite movie, top five for sure,” he said. “So, just had to put it on today.”

Stevenson added that he watched the TV show as well, but likes the movie better.

The Patriots ended up winning 22-17 against the Jets, improving to 4-4 on the season. Stevenson contributed 16 carries for 71 yards as well as seven catches for 72 yards, leading the team in both categories.

