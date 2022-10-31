Coming off an important victory over the New York Jets on Sunday to bring them back to .500, the New England Patriots will return home to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the two teams having similar records — the Patriots are 4-4 and the Colts 3-4-1 — the home team is seen as a clear favorite in this one.

According to numbers published by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are entering Week 9 as 6-point favorites over their long-time rivals. The over/under for the game has been set at 39.5.

The line might come as a surprise when looking only at each team’s record so far, but it really is not. Indianapolis, after all, is not just coming off a 17-16 defeat against Washington, the team also benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week in favor of second-year man Sam Ehlinger.

The Patriots, on the other hand, just made life miserable for another second-year passer. The belief is that they can do it again on Sunday.