The New England Patriots’ 22-17 win over the New York Jets was a big one for Bill Belichick, not just because it came against his ex-club and improved his team’s record to 4-4. It also moved him up into sole possession of second place on the all-time wins list for head coaches.

The win over the Jets was Belichick’s 325th overall. As a result, he has broken a tie with legendary Chicago Bears head coach George Halas and is now only 22 victories behind Don Shula’s record of 347.

After the game, Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented Belichick with a game ball but as usual he deflected the praise for his accomplishment onto the players.

“I told you, it’s the truth now: players win ‘em. Players win ‘em. Players win games,” Belichick said. “Glad we have a lot of good players on this team.”

One of those — defensive captain Devin McCourty — later doused Belichick with a bottle of water, a celebratory gesture few players on the current Patriots roster can confidently pull off.