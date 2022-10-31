With a little over 24 hours until the NFL 2022 trade deadline, the first big move of the week has taken place. As first reported by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a trade to acquire linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore is sending second- and fifth-round draft picks to Chicago to acquire Smith.

Smith, 25, originally joined the league as a first-round draft pick in 2018. The eighth overall selection that year quickly emerged as one of the best young linebackers in football, earning second-team All-Pro honors in both 2020 and 2021.

However, entering the 2022 season Smith requested to be traded while holding out in early training camp and breaking off negotiations for a new contract. He eventually rejoined his teammates but will not get that new deal in Chicago. Instead, he has now gotten his wish to be traded to another club.