Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen are reportedly headed for a breakup. According to a report by Sara Nathan and Emily Smith of Page Six, the couple has hired divorce lawyers:

As previously revealed, the couple have been living separately for the past couple months following an epic fight — and they’re now apparently looking at dividing up their multimillion-dollar empire. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know tells Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Brady and Bündchen are married since 2009. They have two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also fathers another son, 15-year-old Jack, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The future Hall of Famer won six Super Bowls with the Patriots between his arrival in 2000 and departure in 2020, before adding another ring after leaving to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He announced his retirement from football this offseason, but just five weeks later reversed course and made a comeback.