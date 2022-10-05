New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones had a solid debut as a starter. Going up against the Green Bay Packers offense in Week 4, the fourth-round draft choice registered a forced fumble plus recovery and a pick-six against quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

His performance earned Jones the top spot on Pro Football Focus’ list of top rookie performers this week:

1. CB JACK JONES, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (93.5) Do you think Jones has a knack for making plays? He joined the small list of players to have done the almost unthinkable: take an interception from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to the end zone. He also went out and forced a fumble on Romeo Doubs that he also recovered. These weren’t “gimmes,” either. This was a cornerback making high-level football plays, ones you rarely see from a rookie. He finished the day having allowed five catches on seven targets for 60 yards.

A total of eight members of the Patriots rookie class took the field against the Packers, but Jones is the only one to make the cut.