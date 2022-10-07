The Denver Broncos dropped to 2-3 on the season on Thursday Night, losing a mistake-filled prime time contest against the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 in overtime. The final play of the game saw quarterback Russell Wilson throw incomplete on 4th-and-1 — a play that sparked some discussion on social media afterwards.

Among those participating were current New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips and his since retired teammate, running back James White. Phillips explained the play from his point of view as a defender:

It’s ALWAYS the wrong choice to throw at [Stephon Gilmore] BUT pre-snap you gotta take the 1v1 cause Free safety was frontside. There SHOULDNT be any real look-off cause you got a dawg backside that doesn’t like/need help. Now post-snap? Whatever happened, happened

White then added the perspective of an offensive player in response to what Phillips was tweeting:

I was going to say the same thing the safety was cheated to the frontside so that’s why he worked backside with Sutton. But he definitely should have eventually came off of him once he saw he was covered for that long

Indianapolis had scored a field goal on the first possession of overtime, giving Denver another chance to drive for the win. The team attempted doing just that, and instead of kicking what would have been a game-tying 23-yard field goal went for it on fourth down.