Takeoff, a member of the hip hop group Migos, was shot dead on the morning of November 1, 2022. His killing following an apparent confrontation at a bowling alley in Houston created strong reactions not just in the music world but beyond.

Among those reacting to the murder were several members of the New England Patriots, who took to social media to share their response to Takeoff’s death at the age of 28. Among them were running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Chasen Hines and safety Adrian Phillips.

Mannnnn RIP Takeoff — Damien Harris (@DHx34) November 1, 2022

RIP takeoff man — Chasen Hines (@chasen_hines) November 1, 2022

Dawg….. — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) November 1, 2022

Takoff was born Kirshnik Khari Ball in 1994. He formed the group Migos in 2008 alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Quavo was present at the shooting but reportedly not injured.

The Patriots did have some connection to Migos, with the band visiting a Super Bowl party hosted by team owner Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in 2021.