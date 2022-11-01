The New England Patriots already faced T.J. Hockenson once this season, now they will have to go up against him again. The Minnesota Vikings, New England’s Week 12 opponent, have acquired the tight end from the Detroit Lions.

Hockenson, 25, entered the NFL as the eighth overall selection in the 2019 draft. He has appeared in 47 games for the Lions since then, catching 186 passes for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Iowa product is in the middle of a productive season, but one that has not translated into many Lions victories. In fact, the team is 1-6 and currently on track to earn the first overall draft pick — a situation that has without doubt contributed to Hockenson getting traded.

That also means that, as noted above, the Patriots will meet him again. The first game between those two ended with New England holding the neo-Viking to one 6-yard reception; the Lions lost that contest 29-0.