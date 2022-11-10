Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Patriots players reveal their biggest rookie mistakes By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Nov 10, 2022, 9:07am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Patriots players reveal their biggest rookie mistakes Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email L Guy’s skiing attire, Kobi’s commuter rail experience and Jonnu’s $15,000 private jet.Some of our biggest Rookie Mistakes ♂️ pic.twitter.com/XNlqeL6HM3— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2022 From Lawrence Guy buying a full ski gear to Jonnu Smith’s $15,000 private flight, handful of New England Patriots players recently talked about they biggest rookie mistakes they made when they first entered the league. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...