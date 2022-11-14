Just three weeks removed from their last meeting, the New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to cross paths again. The two AFC East rivals will square off in Week 11 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots won the first meeting between the two clubs, beating the Jets 22-17 on the road. And if the oddsmakers are to be believed, this week’s result will look similar: according to DraftKings Sportsbook, New England is seen as a 3-point favorite right now. The over/under for the game has been set at 38.5.

The Patriots beating the Jets to complete the season sweep would be big for them. Not only would they complete yet another season sweep of their long-time rivals, they also would finally leave fourth place in the AFC East: a victory would leave both teams at 6-4, with New England owning the tiebreaker over the Jets.