 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LIVE SCORE Patriots 3 : 0 Jets

Filed under:

Patriots vs. Jets: Isaiah Wynn opens warmups at left tackle, Trent Brown not in the starting lineup

By Bernd Buchmasser and Brian M. Hines
/ new

The New England Patriots unveiled a surprising lineup when their offensive line took the field for warmups ahead of the Week 11 games against the New York Jets: Isaiah Wynn was back at the left tackle spot he has manned the previous three years.

At right tackle, meanwhile, was Yodny Cajuste. Trent Brown? Standing on the side watching the action from afar.

Brown, of course, had been the Patriots’ left tackle throughout the season and has not missed a single offensive snap so far this year. And yet, warmups are an indication that he might start the game on the bench or be part of a rotation versus New York.

Why? Brown was not spotted during the media window of last Wednesday’s practice, apparently because he was dealing with some illness. He was not listed on any injury reports this week, though, and was therefore a full participant Wednesday through Friday.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Jets: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 31 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...