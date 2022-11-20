#Patriots starting offensive line in warmups: LT: Isaiah Wynn LG: Cole Strange C: David Andrews RG: Mike Onwneu RT: Yodny Cajuste Trent Brown took the second rep at left tackle.

The New England Patriots unveiled a surprising lineup when their offensive line took the field for warmups ahead of the Week 11 games against the New York Jets: Isaiah Wynn was back at the left tackle spot he has manned the previous three years.

At right tackle, meanwhile, was Yodny Cajuste. Trent Brown? Standing on the side watching the action from afar.

Brown, of course, had been the Patriots’ left tackle throughout the season and has not missed a single offensive snap so far this year. And yet, warmups are an indication that he might start the game on the bench or be part of a rotation versus New York.

Why? Brown was not spotted during the media window of last Wednesday’s practice, apparently because he was dealing with some illness. He was not listed on any injury reports this week, though, and was therefore a full participant Wednesday through Friday.