Patriots News Patriots Game Day Patriots-Jets kickoff delayed to 1:10 p.m. ET because of technical difficulties By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Nov 20, 2022, 1:05pm EST Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images The New England Patriots' Week 11 game against the New York Jets will be kicked off 10 minutes later. Per CBS, the game was moved back to 1:10 p.m. ET because of technical difficulties.
