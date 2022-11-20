 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Patriots-Jets kickoff delayed to 1:10 p.m. ET because of technical difficulties

By Bernd Buchmasser
New York Jets v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets will be kicked off 10 minutes later. Per CBS, the game was moved back to 1:10 p.m. ET because of technical difficulties.

