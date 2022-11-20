New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was obviously not happy with his team’s offensive output against the New England Patriots in Week 11. Losing 10-3 on a last-second punt return touchdown, his team showed no signs of life on offense for much of the day.

The Jets did not just finish with just three points — which in itself kept he game tied until five seconds left in regulation — they also gained only 103 yards on the day. They had more punts (10) than first downs (6).

After the game, Saleh did not mince any words when asked about the offensive performance.

“It was dogs--t,” he said.

Despite his defense playing a strong game against a sloppy New England offense, the Jets offense was the main topic after the game. And as the following exchange showed, Saleh did not appear to have much confidence in the unit to get going at any point in the game.

Q: Was there any point where you thought you sensed some offensive spark, that something might get going? RS: In the second half? Q: Anytime? RS: At any point? No.

Saleh did, however, say that there was no controversy about the status of his quarterback. Zach Wilson, who 9-for-22 for 77 yards, will remain the Jets’ starter.

“That’s the furthest thing on my mind,” he said. “I’ve told you guys before, Zach’s our quarterback and we’re going to, we’ve got to find ways to help him get better.”