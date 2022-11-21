The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are entering their Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving in different positions: the Patriots are coming off a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, while the Vikings were crushed 40-3 in their own house by the Dallas Cowboys.

Nonetheless, the oddsmakers see Minnesota as favorites for its game against the visiting Patriots. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, New England is seen as a 3-point underdog right now. The over/under for the game has been set at 41.5 points.

The Vikings being favored despite their recent blowout loss is not too big a surprise.

Not only do they still own a superior record when compared to the Patriots — 8-2 versus 6-4 — they will also play at home. Given that home-field advantage is usually worth about a field goal, it appears both teams are seen as relative equals heading into the 12th week of the regular season.