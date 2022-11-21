During his postgame press conference following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Robert Saleh did not question Zach Wilson’s standing as starting quarterback. Less than 24 hours later, the New York Jets head coach sang a different tune.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Saleh said that he would evaluate every position on the team — including quarterback.

“We’re keeping everything on the table the next couple of days,” he said to start his press conference.

When asked if he was committing to Wilson as the Jets’ QB1, Saleh replied, “No, not right now. Not until I’m done evaluating everything.”

The statements come after the Jets’ offense and its quarterback in particular struggled against the Patriots. Wilson went just 9-for-22 passing for 77 yards, leading one field goal drive but not doing much else; he even got lucky that New England dropped multiple would-be interceptions.

Despite Wilson’s disappointing play, Saleh made clear that the evaluation process goes beyond the quarterback position.

“We’ve all got to be able to sit back and think what’s best for this organization and this team,” he said. “It’s not all about the quarterback. I want to be very very clear. It’s not all about the quarterback. There’s a lot of things that we can do better as coaches, there’s a lot of things the O-line needs to do better, receivers, running backs, tight ends, play caller, defense, everybody, special teams.

“So, I get it, where everyone looks at the quarterback and wants to throw everything on him. It’s not always about the quarterback, but there is also an evaluation process to make sure we do what’s best for the organization. That’s every position.”

The Jets will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12.