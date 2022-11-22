New England Patriots cornerback and kick returner Marcus Jones is among six first-year players nominated for this week’s Rookie of the Week award. Click here to cast your vote for the third-round draft pick.

And why would you not? Jones, who was selected by the Patriots out of Houston earlier this year, played a massive role in the team’s Week 11 win over the visiting New York Jets.

With the game tied at 3-3 and only 26 seconds left on the clock, the Jets punted the ball to Jones and he did the rest: evading several would-be tacklers and successfully following his blocks, Jones took the kick 84 yards to the touchdown to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead with only five ticks remaining in the fourth quarter.

The play was one of the biggest of the season for the Patriots, and it has now put Jones in contention for his first Rookie of the Week trophy.

He is going up against five other rookies. Also competing for the honor are Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, and New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave.

Again, click here to vote for Jones.