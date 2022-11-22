Watch: Trailer for ‘A Football Life: Julian Edelman’ is out

The newest episode of NFL Films’ A Football Life will premiere on Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network and profile former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The episode will take a look at Edelman’s unlikely career from college quarterback to one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL. It also will include interviews with Edelman, as well as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, and Robert Kraft, among others.