Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf took to social media on Tuesday to absolutely destroy a New York Jets fan calling the team’s struggling quarterback — former BYU star Zach Wilson — a “Mormon Ryan Leaf”.

The exchange resulted from a Tweet about the Jets making the wrong decision when they picked Wilson with the second overall selection in last year’s draft. The young passer has had a challenging time adapting to life in the NFL, and his status as starting quarterback is in question after a disastrous performance against the New England Patriots in Week 11.

This all led to this marvelous exchange. And we have to say: while he may have been a bust in the NFL, Leaf’s Twitter game is certainly on point.

Leaf of course, is a former first-round bust who spent just three years with the then-San Diego Chargers and never lived up to his status as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 draft. After his career he struggled with substance abuse and legal issues, spending those aforementioned three years incarcerated in Montana.

Apparently, though, that experience is better than being a Jets fan.