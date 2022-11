Brandon Marshall is a man of his word. After losing a bet to fellow Inside The NFL host Julian Edelman, the former NFL wide receiver has now gotten a new tattoo: Marshall is now wearing the New England Patriots’ logo on his forearm.

Marshall bet that his former team would beat Edelman’s ex-club in Week 11. However, the New York Jets did not come through: they lost 10-3 to the Patriots, thanks to a punt return touchdown in the final seconds.