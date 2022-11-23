The Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots has sealed the deal: Zach Wilson is out as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback, at least this week.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, players on the team have been informed that Wilson will not be starting this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The benching follows a disastrous game in New England that saw Wilson go 9-for-22 as a passer for 77 yards in a 10-3 loss.

“We’re keeping everything on the table the next couple of days,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the day after that game before adding that he would not commit to Wilson as the starter “until I’m done evaluating everything.”

That process has resulted in the Jets making a change. With Wilson out, the team will either turn to backup Mike White or veteran third-stringer Joe Flacco.

Playing the Patriots defense, meanwhile, has let to yet another team make a quarterback change. After the Indianapolis Colts benched Sam Ehlinger following their loss to New England in Week 9, the Jets have now demoted Wilson.

The second overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has been inconsistent throughout his career. While he did lead New York to five wins in his seven starts, his two losses — both against the Patriots — were ugly. Apparently also not helping him was his post-game presser in which he claimed not to have let the Jets defense down in Week 11.