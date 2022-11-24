 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Watch: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor connect on 34-yard touchdown pass

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots have finally gotten off the schneid: they scored their frist opening drive touchdown of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, a beautiful 34-yard connection from Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor.

