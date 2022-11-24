Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos NFL Thanksgiving Watch: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor connect on 34-yard touchdown pass By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Nov 24, 2022, 8:43pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor connect on 34-yard touchdown pass Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mac dropping bombs. pic.twitter.com/fMBF5Ehl6R— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) November 25, 2022 The New England Patriots have finally gotten off the schneid: they scored their frist opening drive touchdown of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, a beautiful 34-yard connection from Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor. In This Stream Patriots vs. Vikings: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: Hunter Henry finds end zone from 37 yards out Watch: Mac Jones, Nelson Agholor connect on 34-yard touchdown pass Patriots vs. Vikings inactives: David Andrews ruled out for Thanksgiving showdown View all 24 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
