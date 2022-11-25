The Buffalo Bills will have to take on the New England Patriots without star linebacker Von Miller in Week 13. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miller will miss “at least a week or 10 days” after sustaining a knee injury on Thanksgiving day.

Miller, 33, suffered the injury in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions. He had to be carted into the locker room and while initial fears of a torn ACL were not confirmed by additional examination, he will have to miss some time and is eventually expected to undergo surgery on his meniscus.

How long he will be out is unclear, though. The same is true for when that surgery will take place; a lot will depend on how his body will respond in the coming days and whether a return later this season is possible.

As for Week 13, however, he will not be able to suit up. Given the Patriots’ recent struggles along the offensive line, Buffalo missing one of its best defenders is certainly a break for the team.