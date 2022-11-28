The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games to the Buffalo Bills, and according to the oddsmakers that streak will not be broken this week. Heading into the two AFC East rivals’ Week 13 meeting, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Patriots listed as 5-point home underdog.

New England’s status as underdog does not come as a surprise. Not only have the Patriots struggled versus Buffalo over the last two seasons, they are also entering this game with a worse record — 6-5 to 8-3 — and coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills have not held their frantic early-season pace either, but they are still among the most potent teams in all of football. Even though they will be without start edge rusher Von Miller, they are as complete a team as any in football and a huge challenge for what had been an inconsistent Patriots squad through its first 11 games.

The over/under for the Thursday night contest at Gillette Stadium has been set at 44.