Watch: Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty ahead of his 200th career start

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will start his 200th career game on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, and team owner Robert Kraft recently had a surprise for him to celebrate that milestone.

