Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos

Watch: Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty ahead of his 200th career start

By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Nov 29, 2022, 2:58pm EST

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will start his 200th career game on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, and team owner Robert Kraft recently had a surprise for him to celebrate that milestone.
