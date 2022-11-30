Jahlani Tavai’s first order of business after signing a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension with the New England Patriots? Make his mom happy.

“I don’t know. My mom wants a new backyard,” he said when asked on Tuesday what he plans to do with his new money. “So I think I got to treat my momma first with a new backyard. Then, I don’t know. I don’t really need much. I just love being here and having the opportunity to play football.”

Tavai entered the league as a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019, and in 2021 made his way to the Patriots. Initially seeing most of his action on special teams, he has since developed into a valuable presence at the off-the-ball linebacker spot for New England.

Ranking second at the position in defensive playing time this year, it is clear that the organization has longer-term plans for the 26-year-old.