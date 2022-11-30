 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings’ Kene Nwangwu named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after kickoff return touchdown against Patriots

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: NOV 24 Patriots at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings’ Kene Nwangwu has been named the new NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Nwangwu had five kickoff returns for 166 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown, in the Vikings’ win over the New England Patriots last Thursday.

The return touchdown was a decisive play in what turned out to be a 33-26 victory for the Vikings. The Patriots had just scored a touchdown on the opening drive of he third quarter to go up 23-16, but Nwangwu was able to tie the game again with one play.

Him earning a Special Teams Player of the Week as a result did not come as a surprise.

The honor marks the second time in his career he has received it following Week 9 of the 2021 season. Nwangwu therefore now also shares a rare distinction with an ex-Patriot: he and former New England cornerback/return specialist Ellis Hobbs are the only former Iowa State players winning multiple Special Teams Player of the Week awards.

