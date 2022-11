Stephon Gilmore spent four highly-productive seasons with the New England Patriots: between 2017 and 2020, he won a Super Bowl, was voted first-team All-Pro twice, and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Now, Gilmore is back in New England — at least for one day: he is visiting Gillette Stadium with his new team, the Indianapolis Colts, for a Week 9 matchup.