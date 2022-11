Superstition alert: Matthew Judon knocks over the end zone pylons when he comes out for warm ups each game pic.twitter.com/jZ864owzeb

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has a pretty curious pre-game routine. As was captured on camera by NBC’s The Camera Guys, he goes around the end zone and just knocks over the pylons during warmups.

The apparent pre-game superstition is paying off, though: Judon notched a pair of sacks in the first half versus the Indianapolis Colts.