Tom Brady can add another milestone to his legendary NFL résumé. In the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady became the first quarterback in league annals to reach a combined 100,000 regular season and playoff passing yards.

Brady entered the game needing 164 yards to hit the mark and eventually did so on a 15-yard pass to running back Leonard Fournette.

The majority of Brady’s more than 100,000 yards have come as a member of the New England Patriots. Between his first season with the team in 2000 and his final one in 2019, he passed for 85,959 yards. That number alone would rank him near the top of the all-time leaderboard.

“Records are made to be broken,” former Patriots wide receiver and current wide receivers coach Troy Brown said earlier this week. “I think that’s one that’s take a very, very, very, very long time and a very, very, very special person to be able to reach that milestone, and a long time from now.

“It’s just a remarkable feat by him. If anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him just because he’s always had the determination to do things that people said he couldn’t do, or whatever it is. It’s pretty amazing. I didn’t realize people are coming up on those numbers, but it’s pretty remarkable and I think it just says a lot about him as a football player and the type of passion, and the type of leadership and everything else that he brings to the game. He sets his mind to it and he goes out and he tries to achieve it.”

Brady led the Buccaneers to a come-from-behind win over the Rams in Week 9. The team now stands at 4-5, while his ex-club is at 5-4.