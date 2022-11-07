On Sunday, Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards in his career. Along the way, he led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the reigning world champion Los Angeles Rams.

The following day, the man under whom he reached most of those yards spoke about the milestone. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appeared on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show to speak about Brady adding another accomplishment to his already legendary résumé.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom and a real credit to everything about him — his longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long,” Belichick said. “It’s a phenomenal accomplishment. I’m really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and is just very good at what he does.

“That’s an amazing stat. I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is. It must be a long way. I don’t know how many miles, I have no idea, but that’s a great accomplishment.”

Belichick was informed that 100,000 yards equals 56.8 miles

“Jeez. Can you imagine?” he replied.

Brady currently sits at 100,116 yards, with a majority of those happening when he played in New England between 2000 and 2019.