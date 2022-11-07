The New England Patriots are entering their Week 10 bye off a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts and with a 5-4 record on the year. Despite moving above .500 for the first time this season, though, they are still outside the playoff picture.

At the moment, New England owns the eighth seed in the AFC. However, there is a chance they move up this week without even playing.

For that to happen, they will need one of this week’s games to go according to how the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook project it:

If the Chargers indeed lose in San Francisco, they will drop from 5-3 to 5-4 on the season — the same record as the Patriots. However, New England would hold the edge due to a superior strength of victory tiebreaker in that case.

Accordingly, the team might move into the seventh seed in the conference without even taking the field.

As for the other games this week, meanwhile, their opening lines are as follows: