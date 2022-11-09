Report: Red Sox owner John Henry seen as candidate to buy Washington Commanders

John Henry, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, is reportedly seen as a potential candidate to buy the Washington Commanders. If current Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts his team up for sale, Henry and his Fenway Sports Group might be willing to invest, according to a report by the New York Post.

Henry has owned the Red Sox since 2002, and has since won four championships with the organization. Additionally, he is principal owner of Liverpool F.C. as well as the Boston Globe and NESN. However, he is now apparently looking to add an NFL team to his portfolio — possibly at the expense of his stake in Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group, after all, is reportedly exploring to sale the soccer team. That move would bring in an estimated $4 billion to $5 million, while the Commanders would likely cost more than $5 billion to acquire from Snyder.

Henry is not the only billionaire rumored to have an eye on the franchise. Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos might also enter the the bidding, should the club be put up for sale.