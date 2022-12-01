 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker have the best pregame handshake

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots wide receivers Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker sure have their pregame handshake down. Warmups for the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills were proof of that.

