Watch: Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker have the best pregame handshake By Bernd Buchmasser Dec 1, 2022, 7:43pm EST Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker have an amazing handshake pic.twitter.com/hEfWvlhC4G— Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 2, 2022 New England Patriots wide receivers Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker sure have their pregame handshake down. Warmups for the Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills were proof of that.
