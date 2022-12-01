 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 10 : 24 Bills

Patriots offense does something that hasn’t been accomplished in almost 50 years

By Bernd Buchmasser
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots offense is, once again, struggling. However, it did accomplish something in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills that has not been done in almost 50 years.

What did it do, exactly? Well, the first-quarter touchdown pass from Mac Jones to rookie cornerback Marcus Jones was the first such connection between two players with the same first initial and last name since Dec. 2, 1973.

Back then, the New York Giants’ Randy Johnson connected with teammate Ron Johnson on a 25-yard scoring passing against Washington. 49 years later, M. Jones to M. Jones accomplished the feat as well.

As for that play, it gave the Patriots a short-lived lead over the Bills in the first quarter. However, it was one of only a handful of positive plays the unit had in the first half against its division rivals: New England’s six possessions went three-and-out, touchdown, three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, missed field goal.

The Patriots went into the locker room at the half down 17-7.

