Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Manningcast has the perfect reaction to the Patriots' offensive ineptitude By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 12, 2022, 10:05pm EST Peyton lol pic.twitter.com/p59vVShYE1— alex (@highlghtheaven) December 13, 2022 This clip from ESPN+'s Manningcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning says it all. The New England Patriots offense is bad.
