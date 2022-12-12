 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 27 : 13 Cardinals

Watch: Patriots rookie Marcus Jones catches first interception of his career

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots defense has registered its second turnover in as many drives against the Arizona Cardinals. This time, cornerback Marcus Jones made a play: the rookie caught his first career interception.

