Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Patriots rookie Marcus Jones catches first interception of his career By Bernd Buchmasser Dec 12, 2022, 10:48pm EST Oh hello rookie! pic.twitter.com/UyZgV4s0Xi— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) December 13, 2022 The New England Patriots defense has registered its second turnover in as many drives against the Arizona Cardinals. This time, cornerback Marcus Jones made a play: the rookie caught his first career interception.
