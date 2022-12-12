 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. finds end zone to extend Patriots’ lead over Cardinals

By Bernd Buchmasser
Both of the New England Patriots’ rookie running backs have found the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals. After Kevin Harris scored in the second quarter, Pierre Strong Jr. added a touchdown of his own in the fourth.

