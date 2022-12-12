Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. finds end zone to extend Patriots’ lead over Cardinals By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 12, 2022, 10:58pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. finds end zone to extend Patriots’ lead over Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Have a day, Pierre Strong! pic.twitter.com/X9TxdEEt09— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) December 13, 2022 Both of the New England Patriots’ rookie running backs have found the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals. After Kevin Harris scored in the second quarter, Pierre Strong Jr. added a touchdown of his own in the fourth. In This Stream Patriots vs. Cardinals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Instant analysis from Patriots’ 27-13 win over Cardinals Watch: Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. finds end zone to extend Patriots’ lead over Cardinals Watch: Patriots rookie Marcus Jones catches first interception of his career View all 44 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...