"Prayers to Coach Leach and his family." Mac Jones begins press conference after MNF victory by paying respects to Mike Leach pic.twitter.com/cUIvtUB8Ck

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones opened his postgame press conference after the win over the Arizona Cardinals by sending prayers to Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and his family. Leach remains in critical condition after recently suffering a heart attack.

“Just want to send prayers to Coach Leach and his family,” Jones said. “He offered me a scholarship at Washington State and I didn’t ever meet him personally — I mean, I did, it was on the phone. But just prayers to his family with everything going on.”

Leach was hospitalized on Dec. 11 and little information has been made available since.