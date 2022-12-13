 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 27 : 13 Cardinals

Watch: Patriots quarterback Mac Jones honors Mike Leach in postgame press conference

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones opened his postgame press conference after the win over the Arizona Cardinals by sending prayers to Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and his family. Leach remains in critical condition after recently suffering a heart attack.

“Just want to send prayers to Coach Leach and his family,” Jones said. “He offered me a scholarship at Washington State and I didn’t ever meet him personally — I mean, I did, it was on the phone. But just prayers to his family with everything going on.”

Leach was hospitalized on Dec. 11 and little information has been made available since.

