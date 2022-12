R.I.P Coach Leach! Appreciate you for giving me an opportunity at the college level! Condolences out to his family! ️

Long-time college coach Mike Leach has passed away following complications from a heart-related medical issue; the 61-year-old had suffered a heart attack earlier in the week and remained in critical condition ever since.

When news of his death broke, one of his former players at Washington State — New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale — took to social media to offer his condolences.