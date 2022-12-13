Following a 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the oddsmakers do not believe that the New England Patriots will make it two in a row by beating their former offensive coordinator.

New England is heading into its meeting with first-year Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels — the Patriots’ long-time assistant coach — as 1-point underdogs, according to the opening odds posted by DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game has been set at 44.5

While the Patriots are 7-6, the current No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture, and coming off the aforementioned victory in Arizona, the Raiders are in a different position.

They are just 5-8 after dropping yet another winnable game in Week 14; McDaniels’ team gave up a last-minute touchdown drive to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams to lose 17-16. As a result of that defeat, McDaniels became the Raiders’ all-time leader in blown double-digit halftime leads — despite coaching just 13 games for the club.

Nonetheless, the oddsmakers trust them to come away victoriously against McDaniels’ ex-club on Sunday.