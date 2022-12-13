Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Go inside the Patriots locker room after their win over the Cardinals By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 13, 2022, 3:58pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Go inside the Patriots locker room after their win over the Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night Football, and naturally the mood was a joyful one in the postgame locker room. In This Stream Patriots vs. Cardinals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: Go inside the Patriots locker room after their win over the Cardinals DeVante Parker’s removal from Patriots-Cardinals game now subject to NFL/NFLPA review View all 57 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
