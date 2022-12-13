 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 27 : 13 Cardinals

Filed under:

Watch: Go inside the Patriots locker room after their win over the Cardinals

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night Football, and naturally the mood was a joyful one in the postgame locker room.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Cardinals: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 57 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...