Zach Wilson to return as Jets’ starting quarterback against Lions this week

The New York Jets’ quarterback position will undergo another change in Week 15. Zach Wilson, who was benched after a string of bad performances, will be back in the starting lineup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the development during a press conference on Friday.

Wilson, 23, joined the team as the second overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now in his second season, he has remained an inconsistent player who appears to have held his team back at times — most prominently in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11.

That game, which saw him go just 9-for-22 for 77 yards, led to him getting benched in favor of Mike White. White looked solid in his three starts, but suffered a rib injury during last week’s loss in Buffalo — an injury he has not yet been cleared from.

Accordingly, Wilson will return to the starting role for at least one more week. He is entering the contest having completed 55.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The 7-6 Jets are currently the ninth seed in a highly competitive AFC and therefore just outside the playoff picture. A win over Detroit would be crucial to keeping their postseason hopes alive.

New York has not advanced to the tournament since 2010, the longest active playoff drought in the league.