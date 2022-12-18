Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Tyquan Thornton makes big catch to convert third-and-long By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 18, 2022, 4:43pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Tyquan Thornton makes big catch to convert third-and-long Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Tyquan for 21.@Humble_Ty19 | #ForeverNE : @NFLonFox pic.twitter.com/10k9m3JdLO— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 18, 2022 The New England Patriots’ rookies are getting involved early against the Las Vegas Raiders. Among them is Tyquan Thornton, whose first catch of the day converted a 3rd-and-11. In This Stream Patriots vs. Raiders: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Operational mistakes continue to plague the Patriots Watch: Tyquan Thornton makes big catch to convert third-and-long Watch: Patriots rookie Marcus Jones makes great pass breakup against Davante Adams View all 37 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
