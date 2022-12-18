 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 24 : 30 Raiders

Watch: Tyquan Thornton makes big catch to convert third-and-long

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots’ rookies are getting involved early against the Las Vegas Raiders. Among them is Tyquan Thornton, whose first catch of the day converted a 3rd-and-11.

