FINAL SCORE Patriots 24 : 30 Raiders

Watch: Kyle Dugger scores spectacular pick-six against Raiders

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots’ defense is outscoring the offense against the Las Vegas Raiders: Kyle Dugger scored a 13-yard pick-six to give the team its first touchdown and reduce its third-quarter deficit to seven points.

