Watch: Kyle Dugger scores spectacular pick-six against Raiders By Bernd Buchmasser Dec 18, 2022, 5:58pm EST

Kyle Dugger walks in for the pick-six ‼️ : #NEvsLV on FOX : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SuNPv0yZ94 pic.twitter.com/a36pvmm0qi— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022 

The New England Patriots' defense is outscoring the offense against the Las Vegas Raiders: Kyle Dugger scored a 13-yard pick-six to give the team its first touchdown and reduce its third-quarter deficit to seven points.
