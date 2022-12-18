Watch: Kyle Dugger scores spectacular pick-six against Raiders

Kyle Dugger walks in for the pick-six ‼️ : #NEvsLV on FOX : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SuNPv0yZ94 pic.twitter.com/a36pvmm0qi

The New England Patriots’ defense is outscoring the offense against the Las Vegas Raiders: Kyle Dugger scored a 13-yard pick-six to give the team its first touchdown and reduce its third-quarter deficit to seven points.