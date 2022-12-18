Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Julian Edelman on Patriots’ final play against Raiders: ‘What the f--k are we doing?’ By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Dec 18, 2022, 8:47pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Julian Edelman on Patriots’ final play against Raiders: ‘What the f--k are we doing?’ Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Smh pic.twitter.com/Ki41V5NqlU— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 19, 2022 Julian Edelman had a front-row seat to the New England Patriots lateraling their game against the Las Vegas Raiders away. His reaction sums it up quite well. In This Stream Patriots vs. Raiders: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Operational mistakes continue to plague the Patriots Julian Edelman on Patriots’ final play against Raiders: ‘What the f--k are we doing?’ Patriots players explain what went wrong on final play against Raiders View all 37 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
