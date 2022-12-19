Patriots legend Willie McGinest arrested in Los Angeles, charged with a felony

Willie McGinest, a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, was arrested on Monday morning in Los Angeles and charged with a felony. According to TMZ, he “turned himself in, in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks.”

McGinest, 51, was arrested at 7 a.m. PT and booked at the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department half an hour later. Bail was set at $30,000, and he is due to appear at L.A. Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

A first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 1994, McGinest appeared in a combined 189 regular season and playoff games for the organization over a 12-year span. Along the way he registered 78 regular season sacks as well as an all-time record 16 in the playoffs.

A three-time Super Bowl winner from his time in New England, McGinest was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2015. He is currently working as an analyst for NFL Network.